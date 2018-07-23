Cesc Fabregas wants Chelsea to embrace Maurizio Sarri's new formation

Chelsea's players must quickly adapt to new manager Maurizio Sarri's demands as the Italian looks to reshape the team for the new Premier League season, midfielder Cesc Fabregas said.

The 59-year-old Sarri replaced sacked compatriot Antonio Conte at the helm this month and is known to favour an attacking approach as seen at his former club Napoli.

"He is bringing a different style, a different formation and we just need to grow into it," Fabregas told the club's website.

One of Sarri's first changes has been to ditch Conte's preferred system of three central defenders to deploy four at the back and Fabregas said the team, currently on a pre-season tour of Australia, were adjusting.