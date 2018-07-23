Soccer

Cesc Fabregas wants Chelsea to embrace Maurizio Sarri's new formation

23 July 2018 - 10:17 By Reuters
Chelsea's newly appointed manager, Maurizio Sarri, speaks during his unveiling press conference at Stamford Bridge in west London on July 18, 2018.
Chelsea's newly appointed manager, Maurizio Sarri, speaks during his unveiling press conference at Stamford Bridge in west London on July 18, 2018.
Image: AFP

Chelsea's players must quickly adapt to new manager Maurizio Sarri's demands as the Italian looks to reshape the team for the new Premier League season, midfielder Cesc Fabregas said.

The 59-year-old Sarri replaced sacked compatriot Antonio Conte at the helm this month and is known to favour an attacking approach as seen at his former club Napoli.

"He is bringing a different style, a different formation and we just need to grow into it," Fabregas told the club's website.

One of Sarri's first changes has been to ditch Conte's preferred system of three central defenders to deploy four at the back and Fabregas said the team, currently on a pre-season tour of Australia, were adjusting.

How Micho and Rhulani made Nyatama Pirates’ player of the season

Orlando Pirates’ Player of the Season Musa Nyatama has said that the coaching duo of Milutin Sredojovic and Rhulani Mokwena’s relentless analysis of ...
Sport
2 days ago

"We need time to re-adapt to a back four and to what the boss wants but I believe we're intelligent players and players at the top level who will try to adapt as soon as possible," Fabregas said ahead of Monday's clash with A-League side Perth Glory.

"The players who are here, together with the youngsters, do a good job trying to get it as fast as we can and hopefully this is a good day to start seeing a few things from what the manager wants from us."

Left back Marcos Alonso looked forward to Sarri leaving his imprint on the team's style as they look to improve on their fifth-placed finish last season.

Lakay explains new role Sundowns coach Mosimane wants him to play

Mamelodi Sundowns signing Lyle Lakay has explained that his new coach‚ Pitso Mosimane‚ wants to play him as a full-back.
Sport
2 days ago

"He likes to play football, likes to press high, to try to have control of the ball and control of the game," Spaniard Alonso said.

"It could be more similar to the Spanish style, but he has Italian aspects as well... he likes to work with the defence a lot, the back-four line, lots of positioning work."

Chelsea begin their campaign in the Community Shield against champions Manchester City on August 5. They visit Huddersfield Town in their league opener six days later. 

READ MORE:

Amajita beat Malawi to qualify for 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations

South Africa beat Malawi to qualify for 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations which will take place in Niger.
Sport
1 day ago

Mosimane relieved after Brockie finds the back of the net for Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane cut a relieved figure after striker Jeremy Brockie scored his first goal in the Brazilians' colours on ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. The only number that matters for Proteas after the disastrous Sri Lanka series Cricket
  2. South Africa's Ncincilili Titi puts his foot in it in London — literally Sport
  3. Sundowns could be handed automatic entry into group phase of next Caf Champions ... Soccer
  4. Why Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza describes Happy Jele as a rare breed  Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC

Related articles

  1. Lakay explains new role Sundowns coach Mosimane wants him to play Soccer
  2. Brighton signing Percy Tau thanks Sundowns Soccer
  3. New Chiefs star Billiat has nothing to prove against Sundowns Soccer
  4. ‘Hopefully I can make great memories here‚’ says new Brighton striker Tau Soccer
  5. Fifa’s new system leaves Bafana hanging Soccer
  6. Ajax vs PSL standoff steps up a notch after the Urban Warriors are given a ... Soccer
X