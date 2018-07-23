Soccer

Mabedi happy with the Chiefs squad despite defeat to Sundowns

23 July 2018 - 10:59 By Marc Strydom
Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs Italian head coach Giovanni Solinas (R) chats to his assistant Patrick Mabedi during the club's media day and training session on July 20 2018 at FNB Stadium ahead of the Shell Helix Ultra Cup pre-season friendly match against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns the following day.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs' assistant-coach Patrick Mabedi has said that the team are content with squad that they have.

Speaking after a full-strength Chiefs were beaten 2-1 by a virtual Mamelodi Sundowns' B team in Saturday's Shell Helix Ultra Cup preseason friendly at FNB Stadium‚ Mabedi said he believes Chiefs need just a left-back to complete their squad for their 2018-19 campaign.

This was in contrast to Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane's view that his side needs to sign three more players in the off-season‚ despite having witnessed a display of the Brazilians' awesome depth at FNB.

Mabedi said the Helix Cup had given himself and Chiefs' new head coach Giovanni Solinas vital information on areas the team need to improve on.

"It was a good game of football. We have to admit that they were the better team on the day‚" he said.

"We are in pre-season and it was a good game for us to see where we need to work on‚" he said.

"And I believe we saw that.

"And I think as we go forward we can work on those moments."

Mabedi was on Chiefs' bench on Saturday as Solinas awaits his work permit.

The assistant-coach‚ who oversaw the first three weeks of Amakhosi's preseason‚ said he believes Chiefs' squad is almost complete as it is.

"For now I think we are happy with what we have. There is only one position that we need to consider‚" the Malawian ex-Chiefs centreback said.

"And we are looking at that. A left-back. And for the rest of the positions I think we are sorted."

Jeremy Brockie and Themba Zwane scored in the 53rd and 92nd minutes for Sundowns on Saturday‚ with Bernard Parker pulling one back for Chiefs on the 96th.

