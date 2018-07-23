Kaizer Chiefs' assistant-coach Patrick Mabedi has said that the team are content with squad that they have.

Speaking after a full-strength Chiefs were beaten 2-1 by a virtual Mamelodi Sundowns' B team in Saturday's Shell Helix Ultra Cup preseason friendly at FNB Stadium‚ Mabedi said he believes Chiefs need just a left-back to complete their squad for their 2018-19 campaign.

This was in contrast to Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane's view that his side needs to sign three more players in the off-season‚ despite having witnessed a display of the Brazilians' awesome depth at FNB.