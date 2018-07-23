Madagascar international Dax's transfer to Kaizer Chiefs turns ugly
The protracted transfer saga involving Madagascar international Andriamirado Andrianarimanana‚ more simply known as "Dax"‚ appears to be coming to an end as the player prepares new paperwork to complete his Kaizer Chiefs move.
Insiders have told TimesLIVE that the transfer has turned nasty‚ with Dax’s Madagascan side Fosa Juniors withholding the players’ passport‚ while threats have been made against him.
Chiefs have made Fosa Juniors a compensation offer that has so far been turned down‚ with the islanders claiming that Dax has a contract with them until 2020.
The player disputes this though and says he should be able to leave for free as an amateur‚ but has not been able to travel to date while his documentation is in the hands of the club.
However‚ he is hoping to have a new passport and his visa by the end of the week after gaining government assistance‚ which would allow him to travel to Johannesburg and start training with Chiefs.
It would then be up to Fosa Juniors to prove they have a valid contract with the player‚ which they would be able to take to FIFA’s Player Status Committee.
But Dax maintains he has never signed anything‚ despite the claims of his Malagasy club‚ and feels the team would not be able to prove this.
Chiefs spotted Dax playing at the 2018 Cosafa Cup in Polokwane‚ where he won Player of the Tournament.
He signed a pre-contract with them at the regional showpiece competition‚ but his club later said this was in violation of a deal they currently have with him.
Dax also claims the Madagascan league is an amateur competition and therefore his move should be treated as such – but Fosa Juniors maintain they do pay their players a salary.
TimesLIVE has made repeated attempts to contact Fosa Juniors for comment‚ but without success.