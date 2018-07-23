Why Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza describes Happy Jele as a rare breed

Happy Jele has been at Orlando Pirates for more than a decade but the defender still arrives at training as if it's his first day at the club.

The Bucs captain remains highly motivated after 12 years at the side and it was hardly a surprise when he was awarded the Chairman’s Award by club boss Irvin Khoza at the Pirates Players' Awards function in Johannesburg last week.

Khoza described Jele as a rare breed in football.

“Jele has served us with dignity and he deserves his accolade (Chairman’s Award)‚" Khoza said.

Jele said he has a lot more to offer and achieve with the only professional football team he’s ever played for since joining them as a 19-year-old right-back from Mhluzi‚ Mpumalanga.