Soccer

Bordeaux block Malcom move to Roma after late Barcelona bid

24 July 2018 - 10:22 By AFP
Bordeaux's Brazilian forward Malcom celebrates after scoring against Metz during the French L1 football match between Metz (FCM) and Bordeaux (FCGB) on May 19, 2018 at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-Les-Metz, eastern France.
Bordeaux's Brazilian forward Malcom celebrates after scoring against Metz during the French L1 football match between Metz (FCM) and Bordeaux (FCGB) on May 19, 2018 at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-Les-Metz, eastern France.
Image: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP

Bordeaux have blocked the transfer of Brazilian winger Malcom to Roma after a last-minute bid for the player from Barcelona, said a source from the French club on Monday.

"There has been an approach from Barca," the source confirmed, after Bordeaux had reached an agreement earlier in the day to sell Malcom to Italian giants Roma.

The 21-year-old had been expected to arrive in Rome on Monday night for a medical on Tuesday before joining his future teammates on their pre-season tour of the United States the following day, but had his flight cancelled by the Ligue 1 outfit at the last moment.

Barcelona made contact with Bordeaux following the failure to sign Brazil international Willian from Chelsea and, according to Italian media reports, made a bid larger than the reported fee of $44.4 million struck with Roma.

Mesut Ozil departure puts focus on German relations with Turkish community

German soccer star Mesut Ozil's decision to quit the national team due to "racism and disrespect" he faced over his Turkish roots triggered a ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Malcom had been a reported target for several European clubs including Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham, but English clubs may have been put off from making a bid as he needed a UK work permit to play in the Premier League.

Malcom scored 12 goals in 35 league games for Bordeaux last season.

Roma finished third in Serie A behind champions Juventus and Napoli to qualify for the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League group stage, having reached the semi-finals of the competition last term.

READ MORE:

The fate of the PSL season start again in the balance as Ajax head to court

Ajax Cape Town return to the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday in their bid to have the start of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Mosimane challenges his Sundowns players to take advantage of Billiat and Tau exits

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has challenged some members of his squad to take advantage of the high profile exits of star players Khama ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bordeaux block Malcom move to Roma after late Barcelona bid Soccer
  2. Mabokgwane lined up as possible replacement for Walters at City Soccer
  3. Rivaldo Coetzee nearly ready for Sundowns debut… a year after the club signed ... Soccer
  4. The fate of the PSL season start again in the balance as Ajax head to court Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Cousins in dock for shooting of ANC Youth League leader in KZN
Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting

Related articles

  1. Gavin Hunt hopes Wits' new Scottish signing Simon Murray is a 20-goal striker Soccer
  2. 'We need three more players‚' says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  3. 'Minus one problem! Hamba Kahle Simba' - Twitter reacts to Percy Tau's move to ... Soccer
  4. Mabokgwane lined up as possible replacement for Walters at City Soccer
  5. Madagascar international Dax's transfer to Kaizer Chiefs turns ugly Soccer
  6. Sundowns could be handed automatic entry into group phase of next Caf Champions ... Soccer
X