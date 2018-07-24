Ajax Cape Town’s bid to interdict the start of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League season has been held over to Thursday morning‚ after the league’s application for leave to appeal the ruling of Judge Denise Fisher has been heard.

It means that football fans will be held in suspense for another 48 hours at least as to whether the Absa Premiership will get under way on August 4 as scheduled.

The interdict will only be heard after the league has been given the opportunity to petition Fisher for the leave to appeal her judgement that essentially reversed Ajax’s relegation from the top flight last season.