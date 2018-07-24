Cape Town City sign two South African junior internationals

Cape Town City have completed the signing of two South African junior internationals‚ the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Defender Keanu Cupido will join the first team squad from French Ligue 1 side Ajaccio and striker Karabo Ngwenya will play in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge team in the coming campaign.

The highly-rated Cupido is a product of the now defunct Diambars Academy in Johannesburg that was started by former France international Patrick Vieira and was previously on the books of BidVest Wits before leaving for Ajaccio.