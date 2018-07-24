Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on FIFA player of the year shortlist

France's World Cup star Kylian Mbappe joined regulars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the shortlist for The Best FIFA Men's player award, world soccer's governing body announced on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who has won the award for the last two years, helped Real Madrid claim a third consecutive Uefa Champions League crown before securing a close season transfer to Juventus.

Argentine forward Messi topped the scoring charts with 34 goals in Barcelona's third La Liga title win in the last four seasons.

The 19-year-old Mbappe followed up a domestic treble with Paris St Germain with a string of impressive performances in France's World Cup winning campaign.