Defiant AmaZulu boss stands by his view that only Irvin Khoza can lead the PSL

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela has defended his statement that Irvin Khoza is the only person in South Africa capable of leading the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Sokhela also explained his reasoning for tweeting on Monday‚ in response to an alleged newspaper report that six clubs were plotting to overthrow Khoza‚ that AmaZulu fully supported the PSL chairman.

Sokhela said he had made some outspoken comments criticising the PSL recently.