Soccer

Double injury blow for Orlando Pirates ahead of season start

24 July 2018 - 15:24 By Tiisetso Malepa
Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Thabo Qalinge on the ball during the Absa Premiership match against Free State Stars on May 12 2018 at Orlando Stadium.
Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Thabo Qalinge on the ball during the Absa Premiership match against Free State Stars on May 12 2018 at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabo Qalinge will miss the start of the new Absa Premiership season through a “muscle abductor strain” while winger Thembinkosi Lorch is “doubtful” for their home opening match against newly promoted Highlands Park.

The 26-year-old Qalinge picked up the injury during a pre-season friendly match against Cape club Stellenbosch FC at the weekend and is beginning a rehabilitation programme‚ according to the club’s medical department.

“‘Section’ as he is affectionately known‚ is still experiencing some discomfort and as a result he will continue working on his rehabilitation‚” the club revealed on Tuesday.

Defiant AmaZulu boss stands by his view that only Irvin Khoza can lead the PSL

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela has defended his statement that Irvin Khoza is the only person in South Africa capable of leading the Premier ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Qalinge’s fellow attacking midfielder Lorch also sustained the knock in one of the club’s pre-season friendlies.

“Lorch limped off the pitch in Pirates’ friendly match against Cape Town City‚ after sustaining a knock to the knee and has since been receiving treatment.”

Qalinge’s progress at Pirates has been hampered by a succession of injuries since joining from now defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces in July 2014.

Gavin Hunt hopes Wits' new Scottish signing Simon Murray is a 20-goal striker

BidVest Wits coach Gavin Hunt hopes his search for a striker who can get 15-20 goals in the Premier Soccer League season is over after the arrival of ...
Sport
1 day ago

The Buccaneers‚ who finished second last season behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns‚ will launch another assault at the Premier Soccer League title in the coming campaign starting with a clash against Highlands at Orlando Stadium on Saturday August 4‚ 2018.

Pirates‚ who have beefed up their squad with more than 10 new signings ahead of the start of the season‚ face Chippa United (away)‚ Bidvest Wits at home (MTN8)‚ Bloemfontein Celtic (away) and a daunting trip to Thohoyandou to face topflight returnees Black Leopards in their opening five matches of the new campaign.

READ MORE:

PSL switch opening fixtures to allow spotlight on Sundowns vs Chiefs showdown

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have switched around the opening fixtures of the new Absa Premiership campaign to allow champions Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
4 hours ago

'We need three more players‚' says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns need to sign three more players‚ Brazilians coach Pitso Mosimane said‚ even though he had just witnessed a display of his side's ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Double injury blow for Orlando Pirates ahead of season start Soccer
  2. Sri Lanka throw another spinner into the mix for ODI series against SA Cricket
  3. Handrè Pollard backing Siya Kolisi to continue as Springbok captain Rugby
  4. Defiant AmaZulu boss stands by his view that only Irvin Khoza can lead the PSL Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’
Metrorail to ‘build wall’ to stop Cape Town crime after latest train fire

Related articles

  1. Cape Town City sign two South African junior internationals Soccer
  2. 'I don’t respond to people who doubt me‚' says Kaizer Chiefs midfielder ... Soccer
  3. Bordeaux block Malcom move to Roma after late Barcelona bid Soccer
  4. Mabokgwane lined up as possible replacement for Walters at City Soccer
  5. Mosimane challenges his Sundowns players to take advantage of Billiat and Tau ... Soccer
  6. Benson Mhlongo appointed new TS Sporting head coach after leaving Orlando ... Soccer
X