Double injury blow for Orlando Pirates ahead of season start

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabo Qalinge will miss the start of the new Absa Premiership season through a “muscle abductor strain” while winger Thembinkosi Lorch is “doubtful” for their home opening match against newly promoted Highlands Park.

The 26-year-old Qalinge picked up the injury during a pre-season friendly match against Cape club Stellenbosch FC at the weekend and is beginning a rehabilitation programme‚ according to the club’s medical department.

“‘Section’ as he is affectionately known‚ is still experiencing some discomfort and as a result he will continue working on his rehabilitation‚” the club revealed on Tuesday.