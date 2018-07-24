'I don’t respond to people who doubt me‚' says Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein

Few players in South African football divide opinion like Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein but the 27-year old says he does not have time for those who doubt his abilities.

Ekstein has been at Chiefs for four years but the attacking midfielder's many critics insist that he has no business donning the club's famous colours.

But the man himself remains unfazed and he says he is continuing to work on his personal development‚ and to help the club win silverware.

“I don’t respond to people who doubt me‚” he said. “The only thing that I focus on is playing football. Chiefs is a big club and it is not about me but the team.

"If the team is not doing well‚ there will always be doubts about everyone. But like I said it is not about me‚ but about the team.”