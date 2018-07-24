Bafana Bafana centre back Rivaldo Coetzee last kicked a ball in anger almost one year ago and has battled with a toe injury that would not heal and put his career in jeopardy.

But the 21-year-old is finally back in full training and in contention to make his debut for Mamelodi Sundowns when the new season starts next month‚ almost a year after they signed him from Ajax Cape town.

Coetzee has not played since his move‚ as Sundowns sought to get medical attention to a troublesome bone injury in his toe that has been a consistent problem throughout his career and twice before necessitated surgery.

It was an injury that also scuppered a proposed move to Scottish champions Glasgow Celtic‚ who turned down the chances to buy him on medical grounds.

But despite the problem‚ Sundowns still went ahead and purchased him on a five-year deal‚ expecting Coetzee would heal quicker than he did.