Ajax Cape Town return to the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday in their bid to have the start of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season postponed until the question marks over their status have been cleared.

Ajax will petition the court to delay the beginning of the campaign as the uncertainty over whether they will be in the Absa Premiership or the National First Division has prejudiced their build-up to the season.

It is arguably the greatest crisis in the 22-year history of the PSL‚ with the league still unsure of the make-up of the 16 teams in the top-flight just days away from the scheduled start of the new competition.

The league is set to start on the weekend of August 4.

The Urban Warriors are also aware that if the league gets underway as scheduled‚ it will potentially weaken their case to be included again in the elite group‚ while at the same time they hope any delay will see sponsors and broadcasters apply pressure on the PSL to find a swift resolution to the impasse.

Tuesday’s court proceedings are the first of a three-prong strategy by Ajax to be recognised as a top-flight team‚ believing that their current 15th place in the standings means the league cannot go ahead without them.