'The two judges understand the urgency of the matter‚' says PSL legal representative

The interdict application brought by Ajax Cape Town with the intention to stop the league from starting as scheduled on the weekend on 3-5 August was postponed to Thursday by Judge Phanuel Mudau at the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday morning.

Judge Mudau set down the matter for Thursday‚ arguing that the PSL application for leave to appeal Judge Denis Fisher’s judgement on the case involving former Ajax striker Tendai Ndoro’s eligibility must be heard first before the Ajax’s interdict can be tackled.

On Thursday the PSL’s leave to appeal the case will be heard by Fisher at 9am and then later at 11.30am Ajax’s interdict will be heard by Judge Mudau.