Soccer

Tjoe! AmaZulu boss incurs wrath after suggesting only Irvin Khoza can lead the PSL

24 July 2018 - 11:00 By Marc Strydom
AmaZulu FC general manager Lunga Sokhela speaks during the club's launch of their new kit for the upcoming Absa Premiership 2018/19 season at Spar DC in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal on July 13 2018.
AmaZulu FC general manager Lunga Sokhela speaks during the club's launch of their new kit for the upcoming Absa Premiership 2018/19 season at Spar DC in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal on July 13 2018.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela invited a torrent of furious reaction with a comment made on social media that Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman “Dr Khoza is the only individual in SA that can lead the PSL”.

For a start‚ Sokhela made the shocking suggestion that six clubs in the PSL want to overthrow Khoza.

But the part of Sokhela’s tweet that drew almost universal condemnation was his statement that AmaZulu would never support any action such as that‚ because‚ the Usuthu boss said‚ Khoza was the only person in SA capable of leading the PSL.

The comment drew a flood of reaction from the public‚ who questioned how “only one” person could lead the PSL‚ questioned what seemed a statement of blind faith by Sokhela and the dictatorial nature of leadership of the league that his statement alluded to.

Most read

  1. Feisty Ajax Cape Town player refuses to join Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  2. PSL switch opening fixtures to allow spotlight on Sundowns vs Chiefs showdown Soccer
  3. Defiant AmaZulu boss stands by his view that only Irvin Khoza can lead the PSL Soccer
  4. Benson Mhlongo appointed new TS Sporting head coach after leaving Orlando ... Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Metrorail to ‘build wall’ to stop Cape Town crime after latest train fire
Cousins in dock for shooting of ANC Youth League leader in KZN

Related articles

  1. Gavin Hunt hopes Wits' new Scottish signing Simon Murray is a 20-goal striker Soccer
  2. Mesut Ozil departure puts focus on German relations with Turkish community  Soccer
  3. Ajax's bid to interdict start of the PSL season held over to Thursday Soccer
  4. 'We need three more players‚' says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  5. 'Minus one problem! Hamba Kahle Simba' - Twitter reacts to Percy Tau's move to ... Soccer
  6. 'I don’t respond to people who doubt me‚' says Kaizer Chiefs midfielder ... Soccer
X