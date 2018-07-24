Tjoe! AmaZulu boss incurs wrath after suggesting only Irvin Khoza can lead the PSL
AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela invited a torrent of furious reaction with a comment made on social media that Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman “Dr Khoza is the only individual in SA that can lead the PSL”.
For a start‚ Sokhela made the shocking suggestion that six clubs in the PSL want to overthrow Khoza.
But the part of Sokhela’s tweet that drew almost universal condemnation was his statement that AmaZulu would never support any action such as that‚ because‚ the Usuthu boss said‚ Khoza was the only person in SA capable of leading the PSL.
Apparently there’s an article about 6 clubs wanting to topple Dr Irvin Khoza. We @AmaZuluFootball would never support that. Dr Khoza is the only individual in SA that can lead the PSL and has our full support.— Lunga Sokhela (@Lunga_Sokhela) July 23, 2018
The comment drew a flood of reaction from the public‚ who questioned how “only one” person could lead the PSL‚ questioned what seemed a statement of blind faith by Sokhela and the dictatorial nature of leadership of the league that his statement alluded to.
This is a very dangerous thinking. No wonder our football is not going anywhere— M Squared (@_Zwoluga) July 23, 2018
The only one who can lead the PSL???....So what happens when he dies coz we all won't live forever...— Mzwandile Magwaza (@mzwaMGZ) July 23, 2018
See how limited our black people can be "The only " wow Ai I give up pic.twitter.com/AQOfA8yfXz— Bezuidenhout (@Bezuide74195197) July 23, 2018
I'm very disappointed by your words. He is a only one? pic.twitter.com/eptOSHAHWF— Durban Branch Official (@dbnbranch) July 24, 2018
Once you understand that no one is irreplaceable, you will refrain from issuing such reckless statement.— BonganiNkambule (@BonganNkambule) July 24, 2018
I am @AmaZuluFootball fan but i totally disagree with you sir,,,,,, saphucwa amaphuzu saphuma ku top 8 uye lo nonsense waka Khoza........ uyalibulala ibhola lowamuntu— Mdu Hlongwa (@MduHlongwa1) July 24, 2018
The man is old surely there must be succession plan. If Mugabe can leave why he cannt? Look at these errors lately it time for him to gooo— mlamli (@MlamliTshaka) July 24, 2018