Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs declare interest in former Sundowns left-back Mzikayise Mashaba

25 July 2018 - 17:29 By Marc Strydom
Mzikayise Mashaba, formerly with Mamelodi Sundowns, challenges Thabo Matlaba of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match t Orlando Stadium in May 2017. Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed their interest in the player, who is a free agent, Amakhosi confirmed on Wednesday July 25 2018.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have declared their interest in former Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Mzikayise Mashaba‚ who is training with the team.

The former Bafana Bafana defender Mashaba has been club-less for a year since being released by Sundowns in July 2017 for disciplinary reasons‚ with the club having apparently lost patience with the former Free State Stars player’s alleged lifestyle issues.

However‚ Chiefs have said they are having a look at the 29-year-old.

Chiefs said on their website on Wednesday: “Mzikayise Mashaba has started training with the Kaizer Chiefs squad from Tuesday morning.”

Chiefs’ assistant-coach Patrick Mabedi said after the Soweto giants’ 2-1 Shell Helix Ultra Cup preseason friendly defeat against Sundowns on Saturday that Amakhosi’s squad was near-complete‚ but that he believed they might still need a left-back.

Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung said that Mashaba might be able to add quality to their squad.

“We have Mzi with us for training while the technical team have a look at him‚” Motaung was quoted as saying.

“We will see how it goes and a final decision on him will be made in due course.

“We are looking at bolstering the left side of our play.

"We know what he can offer but he has been out of action for a while and with our new coach [Giovanni Solinas] also coming in‚ we want to make informed decisions before finalising anything.”

Last season’s third-placed finishers Chiefs begin their 2018-19 season with their Absa Premiership fixture against champions Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday‚ August 4.

