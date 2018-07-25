Kaizer Chiefs have declared their interest in former Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Mzikayise Mashaba‚ who is training with the team.

The former Bafana Bafana defender Mashaba has been club-less for a year since being released by Sundowns in July 2017 for disciplinary reasons‚ with the club having apparently lost patience with the former Free State Stars player’s alleged lifestyle issues.

However‚ Chiefs have said they are having a look at the 29-year-old.

Chiefs said on their website on Wednesday: “Mzikayise Mashaba has started training with the Kaizer Chiefs squad from Tuesday morning.”