Kaizer Chiefs downplays playmaker Siphelele Ntshangase's absence

Playmaker Siphelele Ntshangase’s absence from Kaizer Chiefs’ pre-season Shell Helix Ultra Cup match against Mamelodi Sundowns a few days ago may have raised eyebrows but Amakhosi do not understand what the fuss is all about.

Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa said he was not required to provide information on whether Ntshangase was injured for the pre-season friendly as he would normally for an official game.

A strong Chiefs lost 2-1 against a virtual Sundowns B team.

Ntshangase‚ a headline signing for Chiefs in January from Baroka FC who subsequently struggled to nail down a starting place in ex-coach Steve Komphela’s starting lineup last season‚ did not even appear on Amakhosi’s team sheet.