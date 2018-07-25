Mamelodi-born Sundowns star George Lebese admits he will be under pressure next season

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese has admitted that the coming Premier Soccer League (PSL) season will be make or break for him and there will be no room for failure.

Lebese went through an underwhelming first season at Chloorkop after a highly publicised move from rivals Kaizer Chiefs and he only made fifteen appearances in all competitions‚ scoring two goals.

But after a good pre-season that also saw him lose a lot of weight‚ he is ready to restart his once promising career.