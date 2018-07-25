Soccer

Mesut Ozil has 'respect of every player', says Arsenal boss Unai Emery

25 July 2018 - 09:32 By AFP
Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil reacts after South Korea's forward Son Heung-min (unseen) scored the second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between South Korea and Germany at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 27, 2018. Ozil quit the German team shortly after the World Cup citing racism.
Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil reacts after South Korea's forward Son Heung-min (unseen) scored the second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between South Korea and Germany at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 27, 2018. Ozil quit the German team shortly after the World Cup citing racism.
Image: Jewel SAMAD / AFP

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said Mesut Ozil has nothing but respect from his team-mates after his decision to quit Germany's national team claiming racism sparked uproar in his home country.

Emery on Wednesday said Arsenal were taking pains to make sure Ozil, 29, feels comfortable at the club as controversy rages in Germany over his acrimonious walk-out following the World Cup in Russia.

"We want to help all the players and Mesut to feel here with us like he's at home, like a family," Emery, who is in his first weeks as Arsenal coach, said during a pre-season visit to Singapore.

"We are every player's family and for him to work every day, to work well with his team-mates, is good for us... I'm very happy with him. I'm looking at every player and I think Mesut, he has here the respect of every player."

Defiant AmaZulu boss stands by his view that only Irvin Khoza can lead the PSL

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela has defended his statement that Irvin Khoza is the only person in South Africa capable of leading the Premier ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Ozil, who was born in Germany to Turkish-origin parents, said he felt "racism and disrespect" -- pointing the finger at German football authorities -- in his no-holds-barred statement released over the weekend.

The 2014 World Cup-winner said he was unfairly maligned over Germany's group-stage exit in Russia, after some media highlighted a pre-tournament photo with Turkey's strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," Ozil wrote, adding: "Certain German newspapers are using my background and photo with President Erdogan as right-wing propaganda to further their political cause."

Gavin Hunt hopes Wits' new Scottish signing Simon Murray is a 20-goal striker

BidVest Wits coach Gavin Hunt hopes his search for a striker who can get 15-20 goals in the Premier Soccer League season is over after the arrival of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Germany's football federation swiftly denied the allegation of racism, while Erdogan called Ozil to praise his decision -- which follows a resurgence of the German far right.

Ozil declined to comment on Wednesday as he took part in a training session at a private school in Singapore ahead of Thursday's friendly against Atletico Madrid.

"For him it's one thing with the national team and another with us," Emery said.

"Normality is the best thing for him and I am sure he's going to do a big season with us this year... it's very, very personal and here I want to help him.

Mesut Ozil departure puts focus on German relations with Turkish community

German soccer star Mesut Ozil's decision to quit the national team due to "racism and disrespect" he faced over his Turkish roots triggered a ...
Sport
1 day ago

'We need three more players‚' says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns need to sign three more players‚ Brazilians coach Pitso Mosimane said‚ even though he had just witnessed a display of his side's ...
Sport
1 day ago

"Everybody at the club is thinking like me to help him and to feel (good) here and express his quality with us."

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech also said the players were keen to support Ozil, who smashed the club's transfer record when he moved from Real Madrid in 2013.

"What happened between him and the national team is his private matter so this is not an issue for us," said Cech.

"It's something which is unfortunate for him but we will try to do everything so that he feels good, that he trains well so he feels good for the season, because he's one of the key players."

Most read

  1. Mesut Ozil has 'respect of every player', says Arsenal boss Unai Emery Soccer
  2. Contest between flyhalves will play pivotal role in Saturday’s Super Rugby ... Rugby
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on FIFA player of the year ... Soccer
  4. Double injury blow for Orlando Pirates ahead of season start Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Tech creates instant foamy trap for cash-van robbers
'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’

Related articles

  1. Tjoe! AmaZulu boss incurs wrath after suggesting only Irvin Khoza can lead the ... Soccer
  2. Ajax's bid to interdict start of the PSL season held over to Thursday Soccer
  3. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE
  4. PSL switch opening fixtures to allow spotlight on Sundowns vs Chiefs showdown Soccer
  5. Double injury blow for Orlando Pirates ahead of season start Soccer
  6. Cape Town City sign two South African junior internationals Soccer
  7. 'I don’t respond to people who doubt me‚' says Kaizer Chiefs midfielder ... Soccer
  8. Bordeaux block Malcom move to Roma after late Barcelona bid Soccer
X