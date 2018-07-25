Orlando Pirates’ “chefs”‚ coaches Milutin Sredojevic and Rhulani Mokwena‚ have been cooking up a delicious meal of football to serve up to their supporters when their season kicks off against Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium on August 4‚ Sredojevic has said.

With the kickoff now just 10 days away with a home match‚ Pirates have managed perhaps the most secretive off-season of South Africa’s big three.

Last season’s runners-up‚ tipped by many as favourites for the 2017-18 Absa Premiership‚ played a string of friendlies in Zambia.

Big three rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have been involved in the televised pre-season Maize and Shell Helix Cups‚ and Downs in the Caf Champions League.