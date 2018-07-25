Soccer

Top flight returnees Highlands Park announce 12 new signings

25 July 2018 - 13:40 By Marc Strydom
Highlands Park parade their new players at their media day at their home ground Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, on Wednesday July 25 2018.
Image: Highlands Park FC/Twitter

Highlands Park have announced 12 new signings for the coming 2018-18 Premier Soccer League season.

Among these are just two players arriving from PSL clubs - centreback Bevan Fransman from Maritzburg United and goalkeeper Kyle Peters from Bidvest Wits.

Highlands‚ promoted back to the PSL from a season relegated to the National First Division‚ have retained the squad that ran away with the NFD title last season.

They have largely scoured for talent from the NFD for their signings.

These include Nedbank Ke Yona talent search team product Ricardo Versuur from Super Eagles‚ and left-back Ricardo Williams and midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana‚ both from Cape Town All Stars.

Former Jomo Cosmos centreback Denzil Haoseb and goalkeeper Loyd Kazapua‚ from Namibia's African Stars‚ are two players signed from that country.

Midfielder Lesenya Ramoraka‚ scouted playing for Botswana at the Cosafa Cup in June‚ is a third foreign signing.

Highlands have also signed Ivan Mokoena from Super Eagles‚ attacking midfielder Siphesihle Zwane from Mbombela United and centreback Sello Motsepe from Real Kings.

Tjoe! AmaZulu boss incurs wrath after suggesting only Irvin Khoza can lead the PSL

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela invited a torrent of furious reaction with a comment made on social media that Premier Soccer League (PSL) ...
Sport
1 day ago

Defiant AmaZulu boss stands by his view that only Irvin Khoza can lead the PSL

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela has defended his statement that Irvin Khoza is the only person in South Africa capable of leading the Premier ...
Sport
1 day ago

Roberto Fragale is promoted from the development.

Highlands CEO Larry Brookstone said the club might make "one or two more signings" for 2018-19.

The club also announced a new shirt sponsor‚ Jonsson Workwear‚ at a season launch function at their Makhulong Stadium home ground on Wednesday.

Highlands were relegated as the last-placed team in the PSL in 2016-17.

