Top flight returnees Highlands Park announce 12 new signings

Highlands Park have announced 12 new signings for the coming 2018-18 Premier Soccer League season.

Among these are just two players arriving from PSL clubs - centreback Bevan Fransman from Maritzburg United and goalkeeper Kyle Peters from Bidvest Wits.

Highlands‚ promoted back to the PSL from a season relegated to the National First Division‚ have retained the squad that ran away with the NFD title last season.

They have largely scoured for talent from the NFD for their signings.