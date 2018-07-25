Winger Kudakwashe Mahachi raring to go for Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates' newly-signed versatile winger Kudakwashe Mahachi has promised to hit the ground running in his first season with the Buccaneers after finally joining the club he grew up supporting back home in Bulawayo‚ Zimbabwe.
Mahachi (24) has spent most of his time in South Africa playing for Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ the club he was loaned to after failing to impress coach Pitso Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns.
“I’m ready to deliver‚” said the confident winger.
“We’ve got a good team and we’ve had a good pre-season.
"Now we are just waiting for our first league game.”
Mahachi's departure from Arrows has left a gaping hole that the Durban side will struggle to fill.
In total he played 67 league matches for Abafana Bes’thende‚ scoring 10 goals while he only started 13 league matches and scored only once for the Brazilians.
The winger’s ability to create and finish chances has never been questioned‚ especially back home in Zimbabwe where Sundowns snatched him from Highlanders in 2014.
Mahachi has also featured six times in Zimbabwe’s national team where he’s rubbed shoulders with the likes of Knowledge Musona‚ Khama Billiat and Tendai Ndoro in the Warriors attack.
But now it is at Pirates where Mahachi is hoping to create a lasting impression on the team’s technical team and the club’s demanding fans.
He will compete with the likes of Vuyo Memela‚ Thabo Qalinge and Thembinkosi Lorch for a starting berth in the Bucs midfield.
He said he has always dreamt of playing for Pirates and is glad that he now has an opportunity to wear the famous black and white jersey.
“Pirates is a big team and everyone wants to play for a big team‚ so I’m happy to be here‚" he said.
“I wanted to play for Pirates since I was young‚ so I’m happy for this.
"Now I’m focusing on Pirates and I can’t comment about my past at Sundowns.”
The Zimbabwean said he’s fully aware that it won’t be an easy mission to start every matches at Pirates.
“As a player you need to work hard to earn a position and I know what I need to do at Pirates‚" he said.
"I need to work hard so that the fans can be happy too.”
Pirates will host newly-promoted Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium on August 4 in a league encounter in which Mahachi will be hoping to introduce himself to the Bucs faithful.