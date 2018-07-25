Winger Kudakwashe Mahachi raring to go for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates' newly-signed versatile winger Kudakwashe Mahachi has promised to hit the ground running in his first season with the Buccaneers after finally joining the club he grew up supporting back home in Bulawayo‚ Zimbabwe.

Mahachi (24) has spent most of his time in South Africa playing for Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ the club he was loaned to after failing to impress coach Pitso Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I’m ready to deliver‚” said the confident winger.

“We’ve got a good team and we’ve had a good pre-season.

"Now we are just waiting for our first league game.”