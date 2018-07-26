Alexis Sanchez on target as Manchester United edge AC Milan

Alexis Sanchez was on target as Manchester United defeated AC Milan on penalties in their International Champions Cup friendly here Wednesday.

Chilean international Sanchez was United's best performer in a low-key game at Carson's StubHub Center which finished 1-1.

Sanchez fired United into the lead with a well-taken goal on 12 minutes before Spanish midifelder Suso equalised for Milan three minutes later.

Although Sanchez produced a lively performance for United, the Premier League giants were unable to find a further goal, sending the game to penalties.