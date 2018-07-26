Baroka Football Club are no longer new boys in the top flight of South Africa and must be seen as part and parcel of the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ said chief executive officer Morgan Mammila.

Baroka will embark on their third season in the Absa Premiership when they kick off away against AmaZulu next week‚ and have set themselves a target of a top eight finish.

“Our target is to play and to do well in all the major competitions and that means qualifying for the MTN8. So‚ a top eight finish is the least we are aiming for.”

Baroka‘s first season after promotion saw them end second from bottom‚ but stay up after winning the post-season playoffs.

In the last campaign they were among the early season leaders before sliding down to end in 14th place‚ one better than that maiden campaign.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Wedson Nyirenda has taken over as coach‚ having given up his job as Zambian national team boss – and Mammila said that‚ like all new coaches‚ he has arrived “brining new energy and‚ like all of us‚ wants to win the league”.