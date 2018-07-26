Judge Fisher grants PSL and AmaZulu leave to appeal her Ndoro judgement

Judge Dennis Fisher has granted the Premier Soccer League leave to appeal her judgement on July 2‚ saying in her mind the league has the potential to succeed in another court.

Fisher had set aside arbitrator Advocate William Mokhari ruling‚ which had relegated Ajax Cape Town.

The matter stems from the disputed registration of former Ajax striker Tendai Ndoro.

Ajax lawyer Norman Arendse SC had argued before Judge Fisher that there were no prospect for the PSL to win the case if they were granted leave to appeal.