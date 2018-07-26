Despite Ajax Cape Town's ongoing court battle to be reinstated back to PSL‚ the league revealed that the MTN8 will kick-off on Saturday August 11 with three fixtures scheduled for Saturday (3pm‚ 6pm and 8.30pm).

The opening fixture of the MTN8 will see last season’s league champions‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ play Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, at 3pm.

Three hours later (18h00)‚ Free State Stars will face their former employee Giovanni Solinas and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

MTN8 defending champions SuperSport United will face former cup holders Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium at 8.30pm.

The last fixture of the MTN8 quarter-finals will be played on Sunday August 12 at the Harry Gwala Stadium where Maritzburg United will host Cape Town City.