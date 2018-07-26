SA a step closer to qualifying for the 2019 Afcon Under-17 Championships

South Africa are a step closer to qualifying for the 2019 African Under-17 Championships and their ultimate goal of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Peru next year‚ but face a difficult next hurdle on Friday.

Amajimbos face hosts Mauritius in the semifinals of the Cosafa Under-17 Championships and need to lift the trophy if they are to qualify for the continental finals in Tanzania next year.

Mauritius beat coach Molefi Ntseki’s side 2-0 at the semifinal stage last year‚ so there will be an element of revenge in the minds of the South Africans‚ as 2016 winners Namibia and the impressive Angolans do battle in the second Last 4 match.

“We came in with the objective of winning the tournament and we are now in the semifinals against Mauritius on Friday‚” goalkeeper and captain Constandino Christodoulou said.