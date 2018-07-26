Solinas will even switch off lights at night at Kaizer Chiefs‚ says former colleague Carnell

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas’s former assistant-coach at Free State Stars‚ Bradley Carnell‚ says given time the workaholic and intelligent Italian can be a success at Amakhosi.

Carnell recognised that Solinas walks into a tough situation at Chiefs‚ where‚ after Steve Komphela’s three years of rebuilding without a trophy‚ the coach is under pressure for silverware.

And Solinas has only ever won one notable trophy‚ the North African Cup Winners Cup with ES Setif in 2010.

Ex-Bafana Bafana star Carnell echoed the recent sentiment by Stars’ general manager Rantsi Mokoena to TimesLIVE that Solinas is a workaholic.