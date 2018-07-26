Soccer

Sundowns face the embarrassment of an early exit against AS Togo-Port

26 July 2018 - 15:25 By Nick Said
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane looks on during a press conference and media day at their training base in Chloorkop ahead of the Caf Champions League home match against AS Togo-Port from Togo at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atterdgeville on Friday July 28 2018.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane looks on during a press conference and media day at their training base in Chloorkop ahead of the Caf Champions League home match against AS Togo-Port from Togo at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atterdgeville on Friday July 28 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns must rediscover their form for Friday night’s Caf Champions League home clash with AS Togo-Port or face the embarrassment of an early exit from the competition they won two years ago.

Sundowns‚ who like to bill themselves as one of the leading clubs on the continent‚ have just two points from their opening three games in the pool‚ which includes a surprise draw at Guinea side Horoya and a feeble performance in a 1-0 loss to Togo-Port in Lome last time out.

Just a single victory in their last seven competitive matches in all competitions paints the picture of a side that has lost its efficiency and failure to get a win on Friday would add to the pressure on coach Pitso Mosimane.

Judge Fisher grants PSL and AmaZulu leave to appeal her Ndoro judgement

Judge Dennis Fisher has granted the Premier Soccer League leave to appeal her judgement on July 2‚ saying in her mind the league has the potential to ...
Sport
4 hours ago

With the money that the club has invested in players in the last few years‚ failure at this stage of the competition would be viewed in an extremely dim light‚ especially in a pool that should hold no great fear outside of the presence of defending champions Wydad Casablanca.

Mosimane is shrewd enough to know all of that and he will have been as angry as many fans at their limp performances of late.

“We must win‚ nothing else. Win or go home. It’s as simple as that. Otherwise you’ll be hoping that others lose and it’s no longer in your hands‚” Mosimane said.

Top flight returnees Highlands Park announce 12 new signings

Highlands Park have announced 12 new signings for the coming 2018-18 Premier Soccer League season.
Sport
1 day ago

“It’s in our hands‚ we can get five points and you never know what is going to happen in Casablanca. Normally‚ not many people come back from Casablanca [with a win].

"So‚ we are hoping that Wydad Casablanca wins [versus Horoya on Saturday]. We win and Wydad wins‚ and then we can sort things out against Horoya here.”

That scenario would move Sundowns up to second in the pool and back on course for the knockout stages.

Mosimane admitted that defensive errors have cost his side in all three matches so far‚ the 1-1 home draw with Wydad‚ the 2-2 draw away at Horoya and that disappointing loss in Lome.

“It is a concern‚ because if you look at the goal we conceded against Wydad‚ it was a big error. In Conakry‚ we had the game wrapped up and we didn’t pick up [the striker] in the box.

Mamelodi-born Sundowns star George Lebese admits he will be under pressure next season

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese has admitted that the coming Premier  Soccer League (PSL) season will be make or break for him and there ...
Sport
23 hours ago

SABC gives green light to Robert Marawa's new show on Radio 2000 and Metro FM

Robert Marawa returns to the radio airwaves on August 1 and he is expected to be accompanied by his trusted producer Beverly Maphangwa and the ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Then we conceded in Togo where the ball came off [defender] Ricardo [Nascimento] and fell for the striker. Those things do happen in football and it’s unfortunate‚ but on paper they are four goals.”

Sundowns had never lost a home game in the Champions League until their 2-1 reversal at the hands of Esperance in 2017.

Their previous 40 matches have produced 29 wins and 10 draws‚ to go with that single defeat.

But they have been less impressive more latterly‚ with their last six home matches producing two wins‚ three draws and a loss.

Most read

  1. Brockie hopes he's done enough to convince Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  2. Sundowns face the embarrassment of an early exit against AS Togo-Port Soccer
  3. PSL announces MTN8 fixtures Soccer
  4. Twist in Ndoro debacle as Ajax withdraw application to interdict start of PSL ... Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt

Related articles

  1. Zimbabwean forward to be added to Wits rosters as squad bulks up ahead of new ... Soccer
  2. Mesut Ozil departure puts focus on German relations with Turkish community  Soccer
  3. Gavin Hunt hopes Wits' new Scottish signing Simon Murray is a 20-goal striker Soccer
  4. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE
  5. Orlando Pirates' Sredojevic and Mokwena cooking up a delicious meal of football Soccer
  6. Solinas will even switch off lights at night at Kaizer Chiefs‚ says former ... Soccer
X