Mamelodi Sundowns must rediscover their form for Friday night’s Caf Champions League home clash with AS Togo-Port or face the embarrassment of an early exit from the competition they won two years ago.

Sundowns‚ who like to bill themselves as one of the leading clubs on the continent‚ have just two points from their opening three games in the pool‚ which includes a surprise draw at Guinea side Horoya and a feeble performance in a 1-0 loss to Togo-Port in Lome last time out.

Just a single victory in their last seven competitive matches in all competitions paints the picture of a side that has lost its efficiency and failure to get a win on Friday would add to the pressure on coach Pitso Mosimane.