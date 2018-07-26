Twist in Ndoro debacle as Ajax withdraw application to interdict start of PSL season
26 July 2018 - 12:41
Ajax Cape Town have decided to withdraw their application to interdict the start of the coming Absa Premiership season.
The Urban Warriors' officials declined requests for interviews at the South Gauteng High Court and would not give reasons for their decision.
Ajax chairman Ari Efstathiou and the club's legal counsel Norman Arendse quickly left the court on Thursday morning.
Ajax will pay costs for their interdict.