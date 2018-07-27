Ajax Cape Town have accepted they will take their place in the National First Division for the start of the new 2018-19 season.

Ajax on Thursday withdrew their bid to interdict the start of the campaign‚ having also unsuccessfully tried to oppose the Premier Soccer League’s request for leave to appeal the ruling of Judge Denise Fisher that temporarily reinstated the club in the top-flight.

“We are forced to take our place in NFD unless something happens‚ which we are not expecting‚” Ajax CEO Ari Efstathiou told a press conference in Cape Town on Friday.

“The appeal process can take anything from 4 to 12 weeks and with the league starting on Saturday next week it put us in a difficult spot. But if we are successful‚ which we think we will be‚ what then?”

Efstathiou maintains that the club never violated any PSL rules by fielding Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro last season‚ despite the fact that they were his third club of the campaign‚ in contravention of Fifa regulations.

This is because they had a mandate to do so from the PSL’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) and when later ordered to stop using the forward‚ they did.

“We did fight for the truth and for what we believe was right. Unfortunately‚ the ball did not roll our way‚” he said.