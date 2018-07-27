Aliou Cisse gets Senegal contract extension, but with conditions

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has had his contract extended by a year but was also given the onerous task of ensuring that his team reach the final of next year’s Africa Nations Cup tournament.

“In the assessment of his contract, we feel he achieved his initial goal of qualifying the team for the World Cup, after which the whole world recognises that he was able to bring the Senegalese team up to an appreciable level,” Senegal Football Federation president Augustin Senghor said after Thursday’s meeting to review the team’s performance.

Senegal became the first side eliminated at a World Cup on the ‘fairplay rule’ after finishing level with Japan but being placed behind them in the group standings because of a higher number of cautions received during the tournament in Russia.

“We do not see why he should not continue, so we have assigned him the mission to reach the 2019 Nations Cup final,” added Senghor.

“Through his remarks, it was clear Cisse is aiming for this goal himself, and Senegal wants the trophy.”