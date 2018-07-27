Soccer

Aliou Cisse gets Senegal contract extension, but with conditions

27 July 2018 - 11:09 By Reuters
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse speaks wth Lamine Gassama during the World Cup match against Colombia at Samara Arena, Samara, Russia on June 28, 2018.
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse speaks wth Lamine Gassama during the World Cup match against Colombia at Samara Arena, Samara, Russia on June 28, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Max Rossi

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has had his contract extended by a year but was also given the onerous task of ensuring that his team reach the final of next year’s Africa Nations Cup tournament.

“In the assessment of his contract, we feel he achieved his initial goal of qualifying the team for the World Cup, after which the whole world recognises that he was able to bring the Senegalese team up to an appreciable level,” Senegal Football Federation president Augustin Senghor said after Thursday’s meeting to review the team’s performance.

Senegal became the first side eliminated at a World Cup on the ‘fairplay rule’ after finishing level with Japan but being placed behind them in the group standings because of a higher number of cautions received during the tournament in Russia.

“We do not see why he should not continue, so we have assigned him the mission to reach the 2019 Nations Cup final,” added Senghor.

“Through his remarks, it was clear Cisse is aiming for this goal himself, and Senegal wants the trophy.”

Senegal fans win the hearts of millions after cleaning up Russia World Cup stadium

Senegal fans have won the hearts of millions of people around the world after a video of them cleaning up a section of the stadium emerged following ...
Sport
1 month ago

The 42-year-old Cisse took over as coach in March 2015 and at the last Nations Cup in Gabon in early 2017 saw his side beaten in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals.

He captained Senegal at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, where they beat holders France in the opening game and reached the quarterfinals.

His club career took in spells at Lille and Paris St Germain before playing in the English Premier League with Birmingham City and later Portsmouth, as well as earning 35 caps for the Senegal national team.

He coached Senegal’s under-23 team at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and then took over the senior side.

Most read

  1. Ajax Cape Town accept their fate in Ndorogate Soccer
  2. Lewis Hamilton will be 'last to crack' on F1 track Sport
  3. Mohamed Salah can score 40+ again, but 'needs support' at Liverpool Soccer
  4. Aliou Cisse gets Senegal contract extension, but with conditions Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
X