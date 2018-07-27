South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has said the message of the 2018 World Cup was that younger‚ rejuvenated teams succeed‚ and that he wants to see an emphasis on youth in Bafana Bafana.

Jordaan was speaking this week at a press conference called by Safa to celebrate the qualification of various junior and women’s national teams to major tournaments.

These included the SA Under-20 men’s Amajita team for the Caf Africa U-20 Cup of Nations‚ Banyana Banyana for the Ghana 2018 Africa Cup of Nations‚ and the SA U-17 women for their youth World Cup.

Jordaan was asked about words he had spoken in 2013‚ when‚ after Shakes Mashaba had won that year's Cosafa U-20 Cup in Lesotho‚ the Safa president spoke about the journey to the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Such a journey never materialised‚ and Jordaan was asked why‚ even with junior national team success‚ things should be any different now for Bafana as they strive to reach the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

“I think‚ if you look at this World Cup [in Russia]‚ if you first look at the teams who failed to qualify – Italy were the world champions‚ Netherlands‚ Ghana failed to qualify. Why?

“Germany went to Russia essentially with the team that won the World Cup in Brazil [in 2014]‚ and dropped out in the first round.

“Spain went with some of the team who won the World Cup in 2010‚ and dropped out. Why?