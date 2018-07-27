Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena says the Brazilians have worked hard on correcting the mistakes that cost them away against AS Togo-Port‚ and they are determined to get their Caf Champions League campaign back on track.

The Brazilians host Togo-Port at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Friday night (9pm) sitting bottom of Group C with two points from three matches.

But victory will move Downs from the basement and refresh their chances of finishing at least second and progressing to the next round.

Speaking as Sundowns stepped up their preparations this week‚ the soft-spoken Morena said they had created enough opportunities in the away 1-0 defeat against Horoya on July 17‚ but failed to convert them.

“We know where and how we came short in that match. We created many chances but did not finish them and they got one chance and used it‚” he said.

“That turned out to be the difference but we have been working on things like finishing since we came back.

“This defeat in Togo was not good for us because it has put us in a difficult situation. But we went back to identify where we went wrong and we will try our level best to correct those mistakes.

“I am not happy that we find ourselves in this situation. Personally I need to contribute more to the team and we also have to do that as a team so that we can get all the three points and improve our situation.”

Victory for coach Pitso Mosimane and his men will leave the Brazilians in a better position when they to travel to Morocco to take on Wydad Athletic Club next month in what would be another crucial match for the Pretoria team.

“This is a must-win match for us and nothing else‚” Mosimane admitted ahead of Friday night’s game against the Togolese.

“We can’t afford to drop any points at this stage. It’s in our hands now because we can move up to five points and hope things go our way in Casablanca.

“Normally not a lot of clubs come back from Casablanca with a result‚ so we need to do the job here and hopefully it will go our way‚” he concluded.