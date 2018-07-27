Orlando Pirates’ coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has hinted that the club may yet have a Brazilian signing‚ or two‚ for the 2018-19 season.

Pirates have had two Brazilian trialists – centreback Caio Marcelo and goalkeeper Pepe Nunes – with them in their preseason.

Marcelo‚ a 20-year-old youth product of Sao Paulo’s CR Vasco da Gama‚ apparently impressed in Bucs’ tour of Zambia‚ where he earned game time in friendlies against Power Dynamos and Gomes FC.

Sredojevic this week made the analogy that Pirates’ coaches were chefs‚ cooking up a delicious meal that will be served to the club’s supporters when the season begins.

Asked in a follow-up whether there will be any Brazilian dishes on the menu‚ the coach replied: “Look our supporters‚ as the most demanding on this continent‚ always want something different on the table.

“If every day you bring them the same dish‚ they are not happy.

“In a way‚ we want to keep up the happiness of our supporters.

“So‚ what dishes – whether it is from where you are mentioning‚ or elsewhere – let the times in front of us prove.”

Pirates open their season with their Absa Premiership clash against promoted Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium on the night of Saturday‚ August 4.