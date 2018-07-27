Soccer

Mohamed Salah can score 40+ again, but 'needs support' at Liverpool

27 July 2018 - 11:30 By Reuters
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring a goal against Manchester City during the International Champions Cup match at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, USA on July 25, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mohamed Salah is capable of delivering another season chock full of goals at Liverpool but his supporting cast must pick up the slack to ease the burden on the Egyptian forward, midfielder James Milner has said.

Salah scored 44 goals in 52 games for Liverpool as they reached the Champions League final and finished fourth in the Premier League.

“He is more than capable of doing that. There is pressure when you have had one good year to deliver again but he is a top player... He’s going to keep on improving,” Milner said.

“We need to keep improving as a side with him as well, and make sure that all the pressure is not on his shoulders to deliver goals and get us out of tough situations.“

Apart from the departed Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were the only other Liverpool players to surpass the 10-goal mark last season with 27 and 20 goals.

