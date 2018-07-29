Tunisian clubs Etoile, Esperance reach Caf Champions League quarterfinals

Tunisian clubs Etoile Sahel and Esperance triumphed during matchday 4 of the Caf Champions League this weekend to become the first qualifiers for the quarter-finals.

Etoile achieved a routine 2-0 home victory over Mbabane Swallows of eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) and Esperance edged Kampala Capital City Authority 1-0 in Uganda.

TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo are close to sealing a last-eight place having held nearest rivals Mouloudia Alger 1-1 in Algeria.

Defending champions Wydad Casablanca are also on course for the knockout phase after a couple of early goals delivered a 2-0 home win over Horoya of Guinea.

With two matchdays remaining, AFP Sport looks at the likely outcome in the four groups of the elite African club competition.