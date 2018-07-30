Soccer

Chiefs unsure if Solinas will be on the bench for Sundowns clash

30 July 2018 - 11:11 By Nick Said
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Giovanni Solinas and defender Daniel Cardoso in a discussion during the club's media day at their training base in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, at FNB Stadium on July 20 2018.
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Giovanni Solinas and defender Daniel Cardoso in a discussion during the club's media day at their training base in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, at FNB Stadium on July 20 2018.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs remain unsure if they will have Italian coach Giovanni Solinas on the bench for Saturday’s high-profile Absa Premiership opener against Mamelodi Sundowns but maintain his absence from the dug-out has not been disruptive to their pre-season plans.

Solinas has yet to receive his permit that would allow him to officially start work as Chiefs coach‚ but the club are hopeful that he will get the required documentation by the weekend.

Outside of their Soweto Derby clashes with Orlando Pirates‚ the meeting against the defending league champions is the biggest of the season for Chiefs‚ but their inability to sew-up a new coach until weeks before the start of the new campaign has left them in an administrative pickle.

Solinas will even switch off lights at night at Kaizer Chiefs‚ says former colleague Carnell

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas’s former assistant-coach at Free State Stars‚ Bradley Carnell‚ says given time the workaholic and ...
Sport
4 days ago

“It is not about being confident [of having Solinas on the bench]‚ it is just a matter of allowing the process to take its course‚” a guarded Chiefs corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa told TimesLIVE.

“We are optimistic of course‚ but we understand that we have to allow the process to unfold.

"That is all I can say.”

Former coach Steve Komphela resigned in April‚ yet as Chiefs prepare for the start of the campaign‚ their long search for a new tactician means that three-and-a-half months later there is the potential they will not have their head coach on the bench for what is a crunch season opener that could set the tone for the campaign.

The club maintained they were seeking the right candidate‚ but were rebuffed a number of times before settling on former Free State Stars tactician Solinas.

Mamelodi Sundowns star on trial at top Swedish side Djurgardens

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Bongi Ntuli is on trial at top Swedish side Djurgardens as he looks to seal a short-term loan move to Europe.
Sport
5 hours ago

Assistant coach Patrick Mabedi has been leading the team in pre-season with sideline input from Solinas in recent weeks.

But defeats to Sundowns and Cape Town City in the last week have left fans underwhelmed ahead of the new campaign.

Maphosa would not be drawn on whether this was a disruptive influence to their planning for the next campaign‚ except to say that they were satisfied with the work that had been put in.

“We don’t reveal to the media how we prepare the team during the off-season‚ whether it was Mabedi or somebody else involved‚” Maphosa said.

“Pre-season is our own internal backyard activity that we keep to ourselves.

“As this week unfolds and we get closer to the game on Saturday‚ there will be an opportunity to speak about how we are preparing for the Sundowns match.

"But we cannot talk about pre-season as a whole.”

READ MORE:

Tunisian clubs Etoile, Esperance reach Caf Champions League quarterfinals

Tunisian clubs Etoile Sahel and Esperance triumphed during matchday 4 of the Caf Champions League this weekend to become the first qualifiers for the ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Sundowns get their Champions League campaign back on track with win over AS Togo-Port

Mamelodi Sundowns got their Caf Champions League campaign back on track with a hard fought 2-1 win over AS Togo Port at Lucas Moripe Stadium in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Waratahs coach urges Super Rugby format changes Rugby
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns player arrested 'on the spot' for speeding Soccer
  3. Chiefs unsure if Solinas will be on the bench for Sundowns clash Soccer
  4. Lions coach seeks divine intervention ahead of 'Mission Impossible' Rugby
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa

Related articles

  1. Highlands Park boss admits they made a blunder firing Freese Soccer
  2. From ‘no strategy’ to a youth strategy – Brookstone explains Highlands Park’s ... Soccer
  3. Ajax Cape Town accept their fate in Ndorogate Soccer
  4. Ramos ‘ruthless, brutal’ in Champions League final, says Klopp Soccer
  5. Sirino stepped up after Tau and Billiat’s exit‚ raves Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  6. Barcelona topple Tottenham on penalties after 2-2 draw Soccer
X