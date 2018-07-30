Chiefs unsure if Solinas will be on the bench for Sundowns clash

Kaizer Chiefs remain unsure if they will have Italian coach Giovanni Solinas on the bench for Saturday’s high-profile Absa Premiership opener against Mamelodi Sundowns but maintain his absence from the dug-out has not been disruptive to their pre-season plans.

Solinas has yet to receive his permit that would allow him to officially start work as Chiefs coach‚ but the club are hopeful that he will get the required documentation by the weekend.

Outside of their Soweto Derby clashes with Orlando Pirates‚ the meeting against the defending league champions is the biggest of the season for Chiefs‚ but their inability to sew-up a new coach until weeks before the start of the new campaign has left them in an administrative pickle.