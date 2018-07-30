Just days after South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan had trumpeted the junior national teams’ ability to qualify for major tournaments‚ the Under-17 side have fallen short of their goal of reaching their continental finals.

South Africa lost 1-0 to Angola in the final of the 2018 Cosafa Under-17 Championships on Sunday in a game in which they failed to create much in the way of attacking opportunities.

Angola now move forward to represent the Southern African region at the 2019 African Under-17 Championships in Tanzania‚ which in terms serves as a qualifier for the World Cup in this age-group in Peru.

For South Africa that dream is now over and they must start building again‚ but coach Molefi Ntseki says he remains pleased with the progress that has been made and conveyor-belt of talent he has been able to provide for Thabo Senong’s Under-20 side.