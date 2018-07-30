Mamelodi Sundowns player arrested 'on the spot' for speeding

A Mamelodi Sundowns player was among 31 motorists who were arrested for allegedly speeding in Gauteng over the weekend.

Gauteng’s department of community safety said those who were caught had been travelling at speeds ranging from 161km/h to 219km/h.

“Among those arrested include a 32-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns soccer player on Sunday morning on the N1 in Midrand for travelling at an average speed of 180km/h in a 120km/h zone.

"The soccer player was caught in his Silver Toyota Quest. He claimed that he was rushing back home in Roodepoort after dropping off a friend in Centurion‚” said the department’s spokesperson‚ Ofentse Morwane.