Mamelodi Sundowns star on trial at top Swedish side Djurgardens

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Bonginkosi Ntuli is on trial at top Swedish side Djurgardens as he looks to seal a short-term loan move to Europe.

Ntuli has been deemed surplus to requirements by Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and is hoping to secure a transfer away from the club in this window until the end of the Swedish season in November and‚ if all goes well‚ beyond that.

He has until the close of the Swedish transfer window on August 11 to win over Djurgardens coach Özcan Melkemichel as the club seeks to add to their forward stocks.

“We have a good relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns.