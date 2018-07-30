Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns star on trial at top Swedish side Djurgardens

30 July 2018 - 09:29 By Nick Said
Tiyani Mabunda of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Bonginkosi Ntuli of Platinum Stars during a Absa Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria South Africa on January 20 2018.
Tiyani Mabunda of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Bonginkosi Ntuli of Platinum Stars during a Absa Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria South Africa on January 20 2018.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Bonginkosi Ntuli is on trial at top Swedish side Djurgardens as he looks to seal a short-term loan move to Europe.

Ntuli has been deemed surplus to requirements by Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and is hoping to secure a transfer away from the club in this window until the end of the Swedish season in November and‚ if all goes well‚ beyond that.

He has until the close of the Swedish transfer window on August 11 to win over Djurgardens coach Özcan Melkemichel as the club seeks to add to their forward stocks.

“We have a good relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Highlands Park boss admits they made a blunder firing Freese

Highlands Park CEO Larry Brookstone has forthrightly admitted that firing Allan Freese as coach in the 2016-17 season where the club were relegated ...
Sport
23 hours ago

"Bongi has properties that he can show almost immediately‚” Djurgardens sporting director Bosse Andersson told the club’s website.

“Sundowns contacted me [about Ntuli] and we have had some success stories with them [South African players] before.

"There was interest from other clubs but I spoke with Pitso and the club management and we agreed that we would be able to borrow Bongi on favourable terms.

“He's fast‚ likes to be in the box and works hard to get better.

Ajax Cape Town accept their fate in Ndorogate

Ajax Cape Town have accepted they will take their place in the National First Division for the start of the new 2018-19 season.
Sport
2 days ago

"It is clear that he sees this as a kick to have this opportunity and we have time left before the transfer window closes.

“We'll see if this might be an option for the short term in the fall‚ but there is an opportunity to discuss the future too.”

Djurgardens are no strangers to South African talent having had the likes of Lance Davids‚ Mark and Mihlali Mayambela‚ and Siyabonga Nomvethe on their books previously.

Sirino stepped up after Tau and Billiat’s exit‚ raves Sundowns coach Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has heaped praise on midfielder Gaston Sirino‚ whose dazzling display helped the Brazilians narrowly beat AS ...
Sport
1 day ago

Just this month the club sold Mihlali Mayambela to Portuguese league side Faranse.

Ntuli joined Sundowns in 2014 but has spent every season since out on loan‚ first to AmaZulu and then Platinum Stars for the last three campaigns.

He has 38 goals in 115 starts in the South African Premier Soccer League.

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns star on trial at top Swedish side Djurgardens Soccer
  2. Tunisian clubs Etoile, Esperance reach Caf Champions League quarterfinals Soccer
  3. Lewis Hamilton wins in Hungary to build championship lead Sport
  4. It's a rare day when South Africa win in Sri Lanka Cricket
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

EFF’s 5th birthday celebrations in 90 seconds
Surprise! South African pops the question in New York Times Square

Related articles

  1. From ‘no strategy’ to a youth strategy – Brookstone explains Highlands Park’s ... Soccer
  2. PSL confident of going ahead with new season after beating Ajax 3-0 in court Soccer
  3. Ramos ‘ruthless, brutal’ in Champions League final, says Klopp Soccer
  4. Barcelona topple Tottenham on penalties after 2-2 draw Soccer
  5. Tunisian clubs Etoile, Esperance reach Caf Champions League quarterfinals Soccer
  6. Sundowns get their Champions League campaign back on track with win over AS ... Soccer
  7. Cape Town City sign Dutch goalkeeper from Ajax Amsterdam Soccer
X