'Rama' cautions against expecting Khama Billiat to perform miracles at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says new marquee signing Khama Billiat is no magician whose magic wand will suddenly transform the club into fearless world beaters overnight.

Billiat joined Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns in a sensational transfer last month but Mphahlele cautioned AmaKhosi fans against expecting the Zimbabwean international to perform miracles single-handedly .

‘‘We are happy to have Khama‚ he’s a very good player‚” Mphahlele said on Monday.