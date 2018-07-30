The Premier Soccer League faces a hard look at its judicial structures‚ and a possible overhaul‚ in the aftermath of ‘Ndorogate’‚ the protracted legal affair over Ajax Cape Town’s use of the Zimbabwean international striker that ultimately cost them their topflight status.

Ajax were forced last week to accept their relegation from the Absa Premiership and a first-ever season in the National First Division when they ran out of legal options ahead of the start of the new campaign.

The protracted five month court battle saw a multitude of hearings plus four separate trips to the high court.

“We’ve been stalled by the legal process‚ by time and really you are running up against a brick wall if you persist‚” said Ajax lawyer Norman Arendse.