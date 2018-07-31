Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium already in crisis

Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium will be the most used venue in the country next season but is already in crisis and could once again become unplayable causing fixture chaos for the league and clubs in the Mother City.

Already the ground is not likely to be ready for another two months after there were problems with the pumps to water the field and extensive work is being carried out on the pitch.

No less than six teams are set to use the venue as a home stadium in the coming campaign – five of them as their first-choice venue‚ but with the National First Division set to kick-off on August 18‚ they will have to likely find alternates … with no options open at the moment.