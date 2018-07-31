Soccer

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas finally receives work permit

31 July 2018 - 12:50 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung (L) congratulates Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane (R) as his Amakhosi counterpart Giovanni Solinas looks on after the Shell Helix Ultra Cup pre-season friendly match on July 21 2018 at FNB Stadium. Sundowns won 2-1 to lift the Cup.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has received his work permit‚ the club have confirmed.

Amakhosi’s new coach will take his place on the bench assuming charge of Chiefs’ 2018-19 season opener in their Absa Premiership fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

“We are happy that the coach has received his papers‚” Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung told the club’s website.

“Solinas has been familiarising himself with the setup and thanks to now having his work permit‚ he will have a chance to rally his troops from the bench‚ starting this weekend against Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Solinas was appointed Chiefs' new coach - replacing Steve Komphela‚ who resigned in April - on July 13 after a prolonged search for a successor by Amakhosi.

