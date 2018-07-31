Daniel Bennett’s unofficial suspension from refereeing international matches could be at an end now that disgraced Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has effectively been kicked out of the game.

It was the Ghana FA boss‚ who was also a Confederation of African Football vice president‚ who insisted Bennett no longer be allowed to handle any games on the continent after his controversial handling of Ghana’s key World Cup qualifier against Uganda last year.

The South African whistleman did have a stinker‚ disallowing a legitimate-looking last-gasp Ghanaian goal which would have kept alive slim hopes of toppling Egypt from first place in the group and going to the finals in Russia instead.

Instead‚ the game in Kampala ended goalless - and with it went the Black Stars’ last hope of a fourth successive World Cup finals appearance.

Ghana protested to FIFA about the incident and Nyantakyi make sure that Bennett was suspended from any other matches on the continent.