University of Pretoria 'amicably' part ways with coach Shaun Bartlett

31 July 2018 - 16:14 By Ofentse Ratsie
Shaun Bartlett during the Engen Knockout Challenge Day 2 at the Marks Park, Johannesburg on July 27 2018. Bartlett parted ways with University of Pretoria after a two-year stint, the National First Division outfit announced on July 31 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

University of Pretoria have parted ways with head coach Shaun Bartlett.

AmaTuks made the announcement on their official social media sites on Tuesday just days before the start of 2018-19 lower tier season.

The National First Division side confirmed that Evangelos Vellios‚ a former coach of the university’s team in Varsity Football‚ would take charge of the professional side’s hot seat for the new season.

“We have amicably parted ways with Shaun Bartlett and have in the meantime appointed Evangelos Vellios as the interim head coach ahead of the 2018-2019 season‚” the club said.

The Pretoria outfit finished 10th in the NFD last season after managing only nine wins and 36 points from 30 games played.

