Injury rules Brilliant Khuzwayo out of Orlando Pirates' premiership opening matches

Orlando Pirates newly signed goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has been ruled out for “three to four weeks”‚ meaning he will not be available for this weekend’s Absa Premiership home match against Highlands Park.

The Buccaneers confirmed the bad news on Wednesday and revealed that although the former Kaizer Chiefs keeper’s injury is not serious‚ his treatment is more of a corrective measure to allow the player to endure a pain-free season with the team.

“Khuzwayo will miss the start of the league as he is set to be out of action for between 3-4 weeks‚” the club said.