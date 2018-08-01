Mamelodi Sundowns' attempts to capture Phakamani Mahlambi thwarted for now

Mamelodi Sundowns have been thwarted‚ for now‚ in their bid to sign Phakamani Mahlambi from Egyptian side Al-Ahly after the player was registered by the club on Tuesday.

Ahly coach Patrice Carteron had been open to Mahlambi leaving on loan for the season‚ but a long-term injury to Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi has opened the door for the Bafana Bafana youngster at the Cairo side.

Ajayi is likely to miss the next four months of the season at least after he was stretchered off in the 1-0 victory for Ahly over Botswana side Township Rollers in the Champions League at the weekend.