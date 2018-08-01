Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane unfazed by Kaizer Chiefs clash

Taking on bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the opening weekend of the Absa Premiership at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday does not bother Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane.

Eyebrows were raised when the Premier Soccer League confirmed that one of the biggest fixtures on the South African sporting calendar would be played on the opening day of the season but a nonchalant Zwane was unfazed by the prospect of facing high profile opponents like Chiefs so early in the new term.

“For me it does not matter as to when we play them‚” he said on Wednesday.

“Even if the league had scheduled us to play them after five games‚ we were still going to play them anyway.